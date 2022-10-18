Hoffmann: Red flags when voting

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

If there is only one metric worth following, in any election, it is that truth and accuracy are paramount if, that is, what you wish to be legislated with. Fear, slander and division are red flags for unknowledgeable candidates who do not respect even the constituents that elect them.

Let insecure folk follow the wackadoodle news sources right into dissonant autocracy and conspiracy. Our only job is to stay focused on electing clear-thinking democrats, with the goal of regaining a vibrant democracy. Vote!

John Hoffmann

Carbondale