Hochschartner: Climate-saving meat

If Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet are serious about addressing climate change, which they should be, the pair must increase funding for cultivated-meat research.

For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse gas-emissions to produce that raising livestock does.

Unfortunately, production costs for cultivated meat remain too high for this new protein to compete with slaughtered meat. This can be rectified with public money for cellular-agriculture development. Environmentally conscious legislators should support an increase in such funding, given animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change.

Jon Hochschartner

Granby, Conn.