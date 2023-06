Letter to the editor

Aspen Historical Society mourns the passing of Jim Crown on Sunday.

Through his commitment to the Aspen Idea, he was integral to the recent history of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.

His legacy in the snowsports industry and contributions to the local community will not be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the Crowns and the Aspen Skiing Co. family.

Aspen Historical Society board and staff

Aspen