Historical Society Board: Way to go, Georgia!

The Board of Trustees of the Aspen Historical Society congratulates Georgia Hanson on her induction into the Aspen Hall of Fame.

Aspen Historical Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a treasured community organization, which “actively preserves and passionately presents local history in an inspired and provocative manner that will continue to anchor the community and its evolving character.”

Georgia was the president and CEO from 2002 to 2014. During her tenure, she had the vision to turn Aspen Historical Society into a thriving non-profit and secure its future by forming a parks and recreation district.

We are thrilled to see Georgia honored and inducted into The Aspen Hall of Fame.

Board of Trustees

Aspen Historical Society