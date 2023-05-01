Hinderberger: We appreciate teachers so much

Dear Aspen School District teachers and staff: Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!

Often you spend more time with our children than we do. You know what kind of day they are having before we do.

For the care and attention you put into your job, we say thank you!

For all the early mornings, short lunches and long afternoons, thank you!

For every day that you are there for our kids, thank you!





For every moment you keep calm and carry on, thank you!

For all the laughs and memories you have helped them make, thank you!

Last but not least, for making this the most nomal year they have experienced in years, we sincerely say thank you!

Our children are better people thanks to all you do!

Sacha Hinderberger

Aspen Middle School Parent Council