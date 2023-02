Letter to the editor

To the Aspen School District community and all the first responders: Thank you for your swift and organized response to Wednesday’s emergency lockdown.

We appreciate every single person who helped to keep our kids safe and calm during the lockdown. We especially appreciate the communication to address the evolving events to parents.

It takes a village, and we are proud to be a part of this community.

Sacha Hinderberger

Aspen