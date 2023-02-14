Hills: Know your PO box’s annual date

Letter to the editor

Snowmass Village postal-box owners, be on alert. You are responsible for knowing your annual verification date. Do not rely on a notice to remind you.

If the post office fails to alert you that you missed your deadline, then they are in violation of their 10-day grace period-notification policy: faq.usps.com/s/article/PO-Box-The-Basics .

It happened to me. Google “Snowmass Village postal troubles.”

The consequences of losing your postal box, mail-order medications, bills, tax-related documents, etc., can be devastating. Know your rights!

Tom Hills





Snowmass Village