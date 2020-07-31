High Points: Time for sports?

Well, here we are on the cusp of August 2020 and, as of last night, the NBA and Major League Baseball season’s are both underway. And tomorrow the NHL will drop the puck, picking their season back up, as well. Hockey and hoops in August? Who would’a thunk it? But that’s where we are in this craziest of all years.

Amazingly, this weekend, if you are a fan of Denver sports, you will be able to see (on TV) the Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres in a three-game home stand beginning Friday night at Coors Field. Then on Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets will reopen their season with a “home” game at HP Field House in Orlando against the Miami Heat. And on Sunday the Colorado Avalanche will return to the ice in Edmonton, Alberta, taking on the St. Louis Blues.

All of this, of course, is subject to the testing results for coronavirus. And the week’s testing did not get off to a great start for this reintroduction of professional sports. A third of the Miami Marlins baseball club tested positive for the virus, forcing Major League Baseball to cancel games. However, as of this writing, the schedules for all three of the Colorado teams remain intact.

If it were just fun and games we were talking about here, this would be a good time to be a Colorado sports fan. The Rockies are 4-1 coming home from a five-game road trip. They lost their opener 1-0, but then won their next four games and surprisingly the bullpen has been solid. It’s early but there is reason for optimism.

The Nuggets have been a team on the rise though they were hamstrung in the Orlando “bubble” by the lack of bodies as various players had issues reporting to camp. Perhaps the most interesting development for the Nuggets has been the play of Bol Bol, the 7’2” son of former NBA player Manute Bol, who will be making his NBA debut this week. He was amazing in scrimmages blocking shots, running the floor and hitting three pointers. He could be a big story these next few weeks.

And then there are the Avs, who were red-hot before the season was suspended in March. They won seven of their final 10 games to get to 42-20-8, the second-best record in the Central Division behind the Blues, their reopening opponent in Rodgers Arena in Edmonton. They will be looking for their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and their chances look solid now that Nathan MacKinnon, a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s best player, has his line mates back to full health.

And we have not even mentioned the Broncos, who are in training camp this weekend as well. It’s going to be an interesting ride. Let’s hope all goes well.