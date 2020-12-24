High Points: Christmas past and future

So in times of Christmas past — like, say 2019 — this is the day that folks would be saying things like, “Well I’m glad that’s over and I don’t have to listen to all those Christmas songs anymore.”

It seemed that the songs of Christmas actually caused a sensory overload as they were constantly heard on the radio, in commercials selling expensive cars, even from those pumps in gas stations that talk at you and show videos while you wait for the unleaded to drain into your car. I’m not sure if those who use electric charging stations get those vapid videos. Maybe that’s another reason to go electric.

Anyway, like everything else in 2020, this Christmas seemed different. I don’t get the sense that there is any kind of overload. There were not continued showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life, the “Peanuts Christmas Special” or even “Love Actually.” While I heard the occasional “Run Run Rudolph” on the radio, I was not under the impression that we were inundated with the usual songs of the season ad nauseam.

And you know what? I kind of missed it.

Maybe it’s just the tenor of the times. With so much grief and divisiveness perhaps we just skipped over what had become a bit mundane and tired. Maybe Christmas itself took a back seat to all that is going on. I know it kind of snuck up on me.

But I hope Christmas 2021 (next year it falls on a Saturday) is a different animal. That maybe we conquered the scourge that befell us this year. That we are on our way back to being a nation that doesn’t twist daily on the whims of our leaders, that we are once again uplifted by the sounds and sights of the Christmas season.

Even if does seem to be a bit much. I, for one, long once again to hear Linus Van Pelt recite the passage of Luke 2:8-14 to Charlie Brown as they stand facing the rather twig-like Christmas tree.

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night,” Linus intoned in a child-like voice with a sense of wisdom. “And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

And the angel said unto them, ’Fear not.’” Here Linus drops his security blanket in a show of strength and a renunciation of fear.

“For behold, I bring unto you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the City of David a savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men.'”

That’s what Christmas is all about. Merry Christmas, everyone.