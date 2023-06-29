High Points: Bittersweet week

The Aspen Times



“It’s greener than Switzerland,” said the well-heeled visitor to the Aspen Ideas Festival who has likely spent time in the neutral nation visiting his money. And he was right. Of all the Aspen Ideas Festivals that have come before, perhaps none has featured Aspen in such summer splendor.

The nation, much of it sweltering under an oppressive heat wave, saw just how lush and green this mountain town can be on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, who hosted his half-hour broadcast the early part of the week from the lawn at the Aspen Meadows. The location was perfect for transmitting a seemingly idyllic scene to our fellow Americans. A drone flying overhead provided a birds-eye view of the West End and the slopes on three of the four ski mountains.

Jim Crown would have loved this week at the institute.

Unfortunately, as we all know now, his untimely death at the Aspen Motorsports Track in Woody Creek on Sunday afternoon robbed not just him, but also all of us of the opportunity to spend this amazingly beautiful week together. A split second was all it took to take a man who was loved by many and respected by so many more. While the sun shined in the near cloudless sky there was a palpable sadness that hung over the proceedings. Sessions opened with comments from speakers about Jim’s passing, and it was apparent that those who were part of the Aspen community held him in the highest regard.

It is not hyperbole to suggest that he was the closest thing Aspen had to a modernday Walter Paepcke. Seventy-four years ago this week, Paepcke, also a Chicagoan, presided over the 1949 Goethe Bicentennial Convocation and Music Festival, which was perhaps the most significant event in the birth of Aspen as a place where mind, body, and spirit are still celebrated.





In many ways it was a precursor to the modernday Aspen Ideas Festival that we just witnessed. As a trustee of the institute, Jim was an avid supporter of, and participant in, the Ideas Festival.

But it is his role as chairman of the Aspen Skiing Co. — founded partially by Paepcke — that may have been in the eyes of those who live and ski here his most impressive achievement. While other towns these days ski on hills with corporate and publicly-traded ownership, the Crown family has kept Aspen as a family-owned resort. It has thrived and prospered as a result of the benevolence shown by ownership and the desire to keep these four ski hills as the best in the business.

Some may not agree with the above, and some may argue that Skico could do better by us, but I’m in the camp that believes we have been fortunate to have the Crowns in control.

The last time I saw Jim was the first day of the World Cup ski races at the base of Ajax. He was asked at the last minute to fill in and provide an introduction for the newly-christened Beattie Way, named for the late great ski entrepreneur Bob Beattie of Woody Creek. As he read his script, I remember thinking just how appropriate it was that Skico was remembering “Beats,” as Beatty was known.

There will be another World Cup race in Aspen this winter. I hope that at that time we will be renaming another run. This time in homage to Jim Crown. A man who loved this community and these mountains.