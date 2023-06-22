High Points: Best idea (summer)

The Aspen Times



And just like that … it’s summer.

After nine months of clouds, snow, and cold, the traditional kickoff event of the summer season, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, began a week ago with, yes, the aforementioned clouds, snow, and cold.

For the first two days of the 40th anniversary, festivities included underdressed patrons, most who flew in anticipating warm June weather, shivered and froze. Many were forced into the Ute Mountaineer and Moncler to pluck down cash — or black plastic cards, as the case may be — on long underwear or down jackets. Others made do chilling under the now ubiquitous flat brimmed cowboy hats that are the mark of a visit to Kemo Sabe. They may not be very warm, but they are fashionable.

On Friday night, the hyper exclusive Food & Wine magazine party took place atop Aspen Mountain, and yes, there was measurable snow on the decks of the Sundeck. Then on Saturday, the big news was the closing of the Grand Tasting Pavilion when lightning forced organizers to give the “run for your lives” notification. At just after 1 p.m., a clap of thunder was heard, and the masses streamed out of the tents to take refuge in the town’s restaurants. The Texans all went to Clark’s, and the Floridians opted for Casa Tua because, well, you know, any port in a storm.

It was a shame that the three establishments closest to Wagner Park, all of which are currently closed for the first time in the history of the Classic as they await reconstruction, weren’t open to accept the wine refugees. It would have been a banner day. I can’t tell you how many people asked me what was wrong with the town and why so many places are closed. I told them to ask Mr. Hunt. All I got were guffaws and quizzical looks.





Anyway, that clap of thunder seemed to come with purpose because, within minutes, the winds began to blow, and the skies began to clear. At sunset, there was light in the western sky, and by Sunday, it became clear again. On Monday, it heated up into the high 70s and low 80s in the valley, and that has been the theme all week. This may be the most cloud-free week we have had since last summer. Hallelujah. Yes, all it took was a single clap of thunder and a bolt of lightning (and the summer solstice, which took place on Wednesday morning) to change the seasons.

All of which brings us to the next iteration of a kick-off-to-summer event: The Aspen Ideas Festival, which began on Wednesday with the 10th anniversary of the Health portion of the event. Saturday, on the spectacular campus of the Aspen Meadows, the first of two sessions will begin, and it looks as though they will have the advantage of clear skies and warm temps. Perfect June weather in Aspen.

While the foodies are fun, the Ideas people are a riot. Many are here for the first time, and they bring with them the best of, you got it, Ideas. With a capital I. If you have never been before, there are over 80 events in the next week that are open to the public.

Appropriately, one of the tracks, or themes, of this Ideas Fest is “Powering the Future,” which will examine the technological advancements that can help reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. It is an obvious choice, but one that cannot be ignored in the world we live in today. Speakers for the track will range from Bill Nye the Science Guy to Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States. I remember when she attended the festival while simply the attorney general of California. My, how times have changed.

It will be an interesting week or so, and hopefully, the weather will stay dreamy.

Summer may be the best idea of all.