High court yields to future election fraud

The board of directors of General Motors watched for decades as ballooning pension commitments and an aging product line dragged the company down. They came to be known as The Board of Bystanders.

The U.S. Supreme Court refuses even to hear a facially meritorious complaint about violations of the Electors Clause in Article II, Sec. 1 of the U.S. Constitution. They have flashed the green light for bureaucrats to ignore state election laws and invited future election fraud. No threat of repurcussions invites corrupt actions. Our Supreme Court has become our Supreme Bystanders.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen