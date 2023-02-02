Henning: Setting the record straight on Aspen’s upcoming election

Letter to the editor

As the city of Aspen’s March 7 municipal election approaches, I want to clear up misinformation that has been disseminated by various groups regarding opportunities to vote.

The city of Aspen and the City Clerk’s Office is the official place to find information about voter registration, deadlines, and other important facts about the municipal election in which two council positions and the mayor’s seat will be decided.

Residents who live within city limits can register to vote up until Election Day, provided they have been residing in Aspen for at least 22 days prior to March 7.

To register to vote, or to verify your mailing address is correct, please visit the Colorado Secretary of State .

Ballots will be mailed out to active registered voters on Feb. 14, and early voting will begin in the City Clerk’s Office on Feb. 21.





Ballots can either be mailed or can be dropped at the city’s drop box located in front of City Hall at 427 Rio Grande Place.

Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Elections@aspen.gov , or call (970) 429-2686 with any questions.

For more information about the City of Aspen March 7 municipal election, go to https://aspen.gov/1431/2023-Municipal-Election .

Nicole Henning

Aspen City Clerk, Designated Election Official