Hencken: Let’s be good neighbors

Letter to the editor

Responding to Monday’s letter expressing concern over the lack of compliance to leash laws in Snowmass Village, I offer an alternative interpretation emphasizing the role of adaptability in our community.

The authors reported 10% leash law compliance may not reflect public disregard for rules as much as it shows the need for regulation adaptation. Instead of viewing our neighbors as lawbreakers, consider this as a call for regulations that align more closely with our community’s desires and realities.

A good law should be inherently practical and widely embraced. Low compliance indicates that our leash law doesn’t fully take into account our community’s dynamics and the trust we have in dog owners’ judgment about their pets’ behavior.

Good trail usage involves mutual respect in shared spaces. Our focus should be on fostering understanding and cooperation, not exerting control or superiority. After all, the trails are for all — hikers, bikers, joggers, and dog walkers.

Concerning pet waste, most bags left are typically retrieved by responsible owners later. Let’s trust our neighbors to maintain cleanliness and order.





Instead of enforcing a law that isn’t wholly compatible with our community’s ethos, let’s revisit the rules, placing faith in communal responsibility, and shared respect. By all means, if a dog bites you, punish the owner.

In absence of real problems, let’s be good neighbors and cherish the spirit that makes Snowmass Village unique.

Randy Hencken

Snowmass Village