Letter to the editor

Imagine if you can, all of the heavy equipment and all personnel currently working at the Midland Spur. Then taking all of that mess to Midland Avenue — aka, Main Street Basalt — and being there for a couple months. Maybe more!

Please reconsider this project and perhaps replacing much needed water and sewer lines, and call it good!

Jeff Heidemann

El Jebel