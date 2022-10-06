Hehre: Well, technically …

Letter to the editor

In Response to Frieda Wallison: When you called to report eggs thrown at a building in the city limits of Aspen (at the time the Republican headquarters at 8th and Hallam), your call should have been directed to an Aspen police officer. That building is in the city and not under the jurisdiction of the sheriff.

The crime you described would likely have been ticketed into municipal court, and there is no jail time penalty attached. It is likely the Aspen police officer would have come to the same resolution. If the case had gone to court, there may have been a fine or community service — e.g., cleaning the building of the eggs.

Joe’s intervention into a city criminal case is inappropriate behavior.

Michael Buglione will serve all of the people equally. Elect Michael Buglione for sheriff.

Jerilyn Hehre





Basalt