Hecht: Could have been solved years ago
There was a recent presentation at the Wheeler Opera House where Jeffrey Evans presented decades of information and documents regarding the Entrance to Aspen saga.
There is no one more well-versed or with better insight into the 50 year saga of the Entrance to Aspen than him. I urge you all to go to Youtu.be/vLtSyEgO-70 and watch his presentation.
We are living in a time warp. This could have been handled so many years ago. And yet here we are, still stuck in the traffic of inertia.
Jody Hecht
Aspen