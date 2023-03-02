Hecht: Could have been solved years ago

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

There was a recent presentation at the Wheeler Opera House where Jeffrey Evans presented decades of information and documents regarding the Entrance to Aspen saga.

There is no one more well-versed or with better insight into the 50 year saga of the Entrance to Aspen than him. I urge you all to go to Youtu.be/vLtSyEgO-70 and watch his presentation.

We are living in a time warp. This could have been handled so many years ago. And yet here we are, still stuck in the traffic of inertia.

Jody Hecht

Aspen