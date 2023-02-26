Hauenstein: Vote on your vision of the future

Both Sam Rose and Bill Guth as council candidates have the advantage of hindsight. They both criticize the actions of the Aspen City Council. Neither one has experience on the council.

Skippy Mesirow has been the man in the arena. He has made the choices. He owns his decisions.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena,” T. Roosevelt

If you want an advocate of development who continues to morph the character of Aspen on the council, vote for Bill.

If you want the most progressive vision of Aspen’s future vote to retain Skippy.





If you want representatives on the ends of the spectrum, Bill and Skippy may be your choice.

Sam fits somewhere between those two, a middle ground.

I will be honored to serve the last two years of my final term on the council with two of the three. I do not want to poison a relationship if a candidate is elected that I did not endorse. For that reason, I am not endorsing candidates for the council. I hope you will evaluate the candidates and choose based on your vision of Aspen’s future.



Ward Hauenstein

Aspen