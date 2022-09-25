Hauenstein: Old things need to be fixed

A bridge cannot be voted out of office. CDOT is not up for re-election. The reason there is such a cluster of traffic is that the Castle Creek bridge is old and decrepit. It needed a knee replacement to prevent it from falling down.

If you want to see how bad traffic could be, don’t repair the CC bridge. If it fails, the traffic detours and delays we now are experiencing will continue for years while a new bridge is constructed.

If we, as a community, do not take control of the timeline, CDOT will. If we do not agree upon, approve and construct an entrance to Aspen (etA) before CDOT determines that the CC bridge must be replaced, CDOT will do it for us.

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed the attention to detail and coordination of a detour around the CC bridge that CDOT executed. If we want a west-end detour for a couple of years managed by CDOT we can do nothing about the etA. If you want to see who is to blame for the cluster traffic, look in the mirror. Kicking the can down the road and being decision adverse is no longer an option. There will never be an etA that will please all. Perfect is the enemy of good. The etA must be good; it will not be perfect. We no longer have the luxury of time.

The City Council did not cause the CC bridge to need a knee replacement. Nor did CDOT. Old things need to be fixed. Doing nothing about the etA is not an option.





The silver lining of doing nothing will be a drastic drop in property values in the west end. Workforce housing within the urban-growth boundary may become affordable again. Increasing values have contributed to the exodus of workers; the reverse may become reality.

Ward Hauenstein

Aspen