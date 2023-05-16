Hassig: Knows how Holy Cross works

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Local action has enormous impacts on a wide range of issues affecting our lives. In that way, our communities are lucky to have a partner in Holy Cross Energy, which is leading the way in the transition to a clean energy future and local energy innovation.

Holy Cross is a democratically-run, rural electric cooperative, meaning all members get a say in how it is operated.

In the Holy Cross board election that started on May 16, I’m proud to support Alex DeGolia for re-election. I’ve known him for over a decade since when we first met on a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon.

He works on climate and clean energy policy at the Environmental Defense Fund, which means he’s very familiar with the issues facing the Holy Cross board every day and understands how Holy Cross can take advantage of opportunities to benefit our communities.

Most importantly, I know Alex’s character and know that his values and approach align with those of our communities. During his first term on the board, Holy Cross expanded its leadership of the clean energy transition while saving tens of millions of dollars via investments in wind and solar, investing in nation-leading wildfire protection, and introducing new programs to support things like home batteries and EV charging.





This year, you can vote by returning your ballot in the mail, online in your Holy Cross account or the Holy Cross website, or at the Annual Meeting. I encourage you to vote for Alex DeGolia.

Chris Hassig

Carbondale