Hassig: A step along the way

Letter to the editor

I am writing to ask for your support for town of Carbondale Ballot Issue 2A. Last year, a group of citizens came before the town trustees to express concerns about short-term rentals (STRs), like AirBnB and VRBO in Carbondale.

We pointed to a lack of rules and tax fairness but, most importantly, warned that proliferation of these types of uses in residential areas could displace long-term renters who are key to the economy and community of our town.

The trustees undertook a number of meetings to hear from the public. The early meetings were emotional and contentious, but, slowly, a semblance of consensus emerged to regulate STRs in a way that balanced some need for visitor accommodations with a need to protect long-term renters and create some funding for housing security in Carbondale.

Issue 2A is just one of the results of that careful and collaborative process and enjoys wide support from those who were involved. While 2A will only add a modest amount to our housing fund, creating a dedicated funding source for housing demonstrates our commitment to helping solve our housing issues and offers the town leverage to match other grants and get the ball rolling.

2A is fair to STR landlords who still enjoy very low residential property tax rates compared to commercial lodges, and, in any case, the tax will be paid by visitors who enjoy the community and services long-term renters make possible. Please support 2A!





Chris Hassig

Carbondale