Harvey: Thanks for all the support

I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the entire Roaring Fork Valley community and to people far and wide for supporting Susie’s Consignments for the past 33 years.

This business has truly been a journey for me in all ways. I have met wonderful people, worked in a business that I truly love, and I have learned so much along the way.

I have had honest, fun, and smart employees whom I cannot thank enough. I feel that we have all been partners in the business of reusing and recycling.

With the generous grants from the city and county, and a kind landlord, we came through the pandemic with flying colors.

Marley Regan is the new and brilliant owner of Susie’s Aspen. I am so very happy that she will continue to bring quality care and fun to this wonderful recycling business.





My thanks to every single one of you.

Susan Harvey

Aspen