Hartley ranks ahead of other candidates
March 29, 2018
Basalt needs a trustee with vision, backed up by a strong dose of realism. Todd Hartley is just the person. I've know Todd for a long time, and he is a good guy. His positions as stated in your paper clearly rank him in front of the other candidates. My wife and I now spend most of our time in Florida, but we still own property in Basalt and care deeply about what happens there. To all my friends and former clients in Basalt, do us all a favor: Vote for Todd.
Ned Collum
Basalt
