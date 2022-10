Letter to the editor

Please read the October edition of The Skier Scribble in The Aspen Times. The article by Ava Cherry and Oceane Jones — “An Expose: Drugs at School” — is excellent. Thank you.

I have lost over 300 “kids,” students, to drugs, alcohol and suicide. What has the Sheriff’s Office done about this?

Michael Buglione will address this seriously, especially since he’s been on the board of the Hope Center. He also wants to add a resource officer for the elementary school.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen