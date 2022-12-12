Harrison: So much respect

Letter to the editor

Carolyn and Tom Moore continue to give to the community. Their gifts are too many to name, but the latest gift of land on McClain Flats is over-the-top. They could leave everything to their children (who live in the valley), grandchildren, or they could sell it for a billion dollars.

A little known fact is the Moores also own the building on the corner of Main and Monarch. All of the businesses there are locally-owned and would be unable to operate in Aspen if not for the reasonable rent.

I can’t begin to tell you how much respect and admiration I have for Carolyn and Tom.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen