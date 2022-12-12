Harrison: So much respect
Carolyn and Tom Moore continue to give to the community. Their gifts are too many to name, but the latest gift of land on McClain Flats is over-the-top. They could leave everything to their children (who live in the valley), grandchildren, or they could sell it for a billion dollars.
A little known fact is the Moores also own the building on the corner of Main and Monarch. All of the businesses there are locally-owned and would be unable to operate in Aspen if not for the reasonable rent.
I can’t begin to tell you how much respect and admiration I have for Carolyn and Tom.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen