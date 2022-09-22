Harrison: Sheriff should have known

In response to Rick Carroll’s front page Aspen Times article Sept. 21 about a fundraiser at Bumps: How can anyone be at two places at once?

Mr. Buglione was at a leadership training for the Sheriff’s Office, which Mr. DiSalvo had approved.

Why didn’t the sheriff know there was a conflict? Does he know where his staff is at all times? The principal of a school does!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen