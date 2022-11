Letter to the editor

Sheriff Joe DiSalvo stated at his meet-and-greet that the use of his sheriff’s car to campaign was legal since he’s “on” 24/7.

Does that also mean he hasn’t had a drink in 12 years? I asked. I then asked a lawyer, who said using the car is totally illegal.

Your tax dollars at work. Joe is no Dick Kienast or Bob Braudis.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen