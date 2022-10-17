Harrison: Has what it takes
Michael Buglione’s qualities are simple and impressive:
- Integrity.
- Compassion.
- Empathy.
- Dedicated to community service and to our community in general.
- He is a Pitkin County homeowner, husband, father and grandfather.
- Michael has trained teachers, students and law enforcement in suicide awareness and prevention. He is passionate about it to the point that he has been with the Hope Center since its inception.
- Michael was deputy coroner for 10 years.
- He managed and was the administrator of budgets, contracts and schedules with 40 years experience.
- Michael is giving up a high-paying job for the sheriff’s position as he has so much compassion he wants to serve us.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen