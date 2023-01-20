Harris: Thanks for the support for birds

Letter to the editor

Roaring Fork Audubon extends a big thanks to RJ Paddywacks for supporting us with its annual birdseed fundraiser.

Locally-owned Paddywacks donated 20% of its sales toward this important fundraiser, helping our all-volunteer board bring awareness to local conservation issues facing our native animals, especially the birds.

Our hope is that awareness and education transfer to protection. Please join us in supporting RJ Paddywacks!

Mary Harris

Chair, Roaring Fork Audubon