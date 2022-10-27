Hansen: Great for the Snowmass council

I am writing to recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for the Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta and went to school with her at Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School. She was a year older than me and always one of the sweetest and most supportive people I know.

She would be a wonderful addition to the Snowmass Village Town Council. She is hard working, easy to get along with, smart and forward-thinking. In addition she knows this valley as well as anyone, and I am confident that she will help to make it as good as it can possibly be.

Elizabeth Hansen

Snowmass Village