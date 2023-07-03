Hampleman: If GOP wins, democracy loses

We made it through COVID-19, but will we survive Trump? I hope we do, but it is not a given. The Republican Party is in fact the Trumpublican party. They have dropped any pretense of believing in the Constitution.

They believe that elections are only valid when they win. If they do not win, they believe that sedition is a perfect alternative.

They believe in restricting access of voters who may vote against them. What else do they believe?

They believe that life is sacred in the case of abortion and damn the rights of women. But they do not believe that life is sacred if snuffed out by an assault rifle.

They believe that a house member can be sanctioned for doing his job because he investigated their cult leader an found him guilty of insurrection. What was Adam Schiff’s offense? He was defending the Constitution. But they will not sanction their George Santos, a liar, cheat and con man who lied his way into office who still has access to our confidential and secret documents.





If the Republicans win in 2024 elections, we can expect more of the same. Their Supreme Court will continue taking the court back to 1930, thus fulfilling Leonard Leo’s goal. We will see Trump supporting Putin while throwing the Ukrainians under the bus. We will see a president whose only goal is to stay out of jail and to get even with those who prosecuted him.

This Fourth of July, look at what Republicans are celebrating. It is not America’s historic fight for liberty. They are celebrating a cult leader who wants to destroy the Constitution and is facing dozens of felony counts. If Republicans win in 2024, we lose.

We could become an autocratic kleptocracy ruled by a man who would do anything to fill his pockets and stroke his ego. We would become what Trump loves most, Russia.

Richard Hampleman

Basalt