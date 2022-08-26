Hampleman: I think he’d sell secrets

Donald Trump is not your normal ex-president. No other president has tried to destroy democracy and undermine the U.S. Constitution.

He has an on-going relationship with others who share his goals: Putin’s Russia, MBS’s Saudi Arabia, Kim in North Korea, Xi of China — and the list goes on. Donald loves dictators and kleptocrats, and he has admitted his admiration for the same.

He would willingly sell secrets to his buddies. After all, he gave Russia secrets for gratis, put the squeeze on Ukraine for dirt on Biden’s son and looked the other way when MBS killed and dismembered Khashoggi. After Khashoggi’s death, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis. Loving money and power above all else are Trump family traits.

I believe the FBI, CIA, NSA and other alphabet soup agencies felt the secrets being held by Trump could fund his future retirement plan. Selling secrets could be his way of becoming a real billionaire just like his “love bro,” Putin.

Trump cannot be trusted with a book of matches, let alone our country’s top secrets.





Richard Hampleman

Basalt