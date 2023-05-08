Hampleman: How is this ethical?

Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, should be exposed for what they are, crooks.

They believe they are above ethics and feel that taking money from a billionaire is fine. All Thomas has to do is not recuse himself from cases that affect his sugar daddies and rule in favor of the groups that fund their lifestyles.

The Supreme Court has no code of ethics. This gives justices who have no ethics a free hand to do whatever makes them wealthy. It also allows them to do other little nefarious things, like overthrow Roe vs Wade, recant women’s rights, restrict voting rights, and ignore sedition.

And remain a puppet of Leonard Leo, who incidentally helped Thomas become a justice by demeaning Anita Hill. The same Leo who gave Ginni Thomas $80,000, but we must not let anyone know — our little secret.

Ginni’s hubby, Clarence, is going to be involved in a voting rights case filed by Leo. Coincidence? Incidentally, it is Justice Thomas who cast the only dissenting vote against allowing Congress to access Trump documents relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection.





Ginni was a primary player in trying to overthrow a presidential election and hopefully she will be named as a co-conspirator.

Why didn’t Thomas recuse himself? No ethics.

If Clarence Thomas does not step down on his own or at the insistence of the court, he should be impeached.

Richard Hampleman

Basalt