Hampleman: Every wacko gets a gun, really?

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

One of the movies I enjoy watching is “Groundhog Day.” It is about a guy who relives a day, over and over, until he gets it right.

Unfortunately, we all are having our own groundhog day. We wake every morning to a mass shooting somewhere in the USA. The news indicated that there have been 146 mass shootings so far this year and over 11,000 deaths by guns.

After every shooting, we hear Republicans spouting the same hypocrisy, “Our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.” At the same time, we have our children practicing and having drills of what to do if a shooter attacks their school. Trauma? You bet!

The Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right for people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” Militia is defined as a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency. It is not defined as every wacko gets a gun.

I am looking forward to the day that we wake up and get it right and end the misuse of the Second Amendment by the Republicans and their far-right supporters.





Richard Hampleman

Basalt