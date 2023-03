Letter to the editor

Elder members of our community were graciously hosted by the Aspen Skiing Co. on Feb. 16 at the Sundeck Lodge for a bountiful breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and eggs. Those who were inclined also enjoyed a day of skiing the slopes of Ajax.

It was a wonderful gathering of old-time locals coming together in a familiar place loved by all. Thank you to the Aspen Skiing Co. for your generosity!

Teresa Hall

Pitkin County Senior Advisory Board