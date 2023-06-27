Hale: Same or different? Or, some see the forest and some see the trees

David Hale

Same or different?

Spring is slipping into summer. The snow has pulled back to the higher peaks. The valley floor is verdant. Elk herds are on the move everywhere. After a winter of bountiful snow, the wildflowers are as magnificent as the rivers are torrential.

There’s something magical in the eternal return of the seasons. The Romanian scholar and longtime professor of Religious Studies at the University of Chicago, Mircea Eliade (1907-86), captured some of that magic in two of his most famous works, “The Myth of Eternal Return” and “Sacred and Profane.”

He wrote of a notion of repetitive, cyclical time as opposed to our modern linear concept of time. In “archaic societies,” creation myths mimic the celestial patterns (the change of seasons). By the ritual re-enactment of these myths, people participate in sacred time and history.

Celestial myths and cosmic patterns point to the role that the change of seasons play in religion. One of the many myths that Eliade discusses is the Egyptian tale of Isis and Osiris. (Ever wonder where Aspen’s theater got its funny name?)





Scholars of religion often describe this myth in terms of death and resurrection. There are different versions — some come from funerary inscription, some from Plutarch, some from the Ikhernofret Stela. The story is generally thought to originate from at least 3000 BCE.

The narrative runs like this: Osiris’ brother Set was jealous about something, kills him, and chops him up into little, itty-bitty pieces. Osiris’ wife/consort/sister, Isis, pieces him back together using a little magic, and poof, he comes back to life. (True love!)

This myth came to play a fundamental role in both ritual and worship in ancient Egyptian religion. With the annual flooding of the Nile that precedes the spring planting, it is easy to make allusions to the cycles and patterns of death and resurrection in nature mirrored in this mythical narrative of regeneration.

Fairly or unfairly, Eliade’s elucidation of this myth, and others like it, seem to point to the eternal return of the same — spring, summer, fall, winter — every year like clockwork. We all love nature’s patterns, don’t we?

Spring is a rebirth when those first wildflowers emerge and the robins return to serenade with their morning song — sometimes irritatingly early. Winter, on the other hand, with its monochrome grays and whites, has been portrayed by poets such as T.S. Elliot (“Journey of the Magi”) as a metaphor for death. (He probably didn’t ski much.)

So the question is: Do the change of seasons prove the eternal return of the same as immortalized in so many myths and rituals?

The philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche disagreed with this theory of Eliade’s. Nietzsche didn’t believe that the seasonal patterns we see in nature (or the “celestial cycles”) represented a return of the same. For him, the eternal return is not a return of the same, but a return of difference.

This winter broke a pattern of drought. It was different. And all that snow? It was different, too — made up of trillions of snowflakes and — no two were exactly alike. This winter was a return of difference under the guise of the same. We still called it winter, but it was wonderful. (Sorry, T.S. Elliot.)

Some see the forest, and some see the trees. Some see the same, and some see difference. Nature’s patterns demonstrate a kind of governance. If you see a pattern, such as seasonal change, and you ask, “Why?” then you hook up an effect (the seasons) to a cause (the Earth’s axial/orbital orientation). The name for this thinking is called “inference,” as in inferential reasoning.

The sun rises in the east every morning, so there must be a reason, a cause for the rising. We see a recurring pattern, so there must be a reason and a cause for that pattern, right? Each day, the Greek god Apollo drives his chariot across the sky carrying the sun, as one would expect of the god of law and order, of nomos.

The problem with each concept of time — linear or cyclical — is that neither represents nature accurately. Nature is neither constant nor orderly. The underworld of Osiris seethes beneath our feet, while chaos swirls in the celestial cosmogony above.

Every day, the time is different by increments so small they can only be measured by atomic clocks. And those clocks must be reset every year or so because the orbit of the Earth doesn’t mirror the deterioration of cesium that is used as the actual method of measure.

And what about the effects of gravity and velocity on time dilation? Once again, difference returns under the guise of the same. So while both gods represent celestial patterns,” unlike Apollo, Osiris was immortalized as the god of chaos. Not that chaos is necessarily bad. Artists and poets might agree that chaos can be beautiful.

As Nietzsche said, “One must have chaos in them to give birth to a dancing star.”

David Hale earned a joint Ph.D. from the University of Denver and the Iliff School of Theology in Philosophy, Religion, and Cultural Theory. He is a lecturer in philosophy at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He lives in Snowmass, where he works full time as a contractor and lives with his wife, Susan, dog-child, Bodhi, and their cat, Black Kitty.