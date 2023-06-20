Hakes: Maybe creating their own problem?

Letter to the editor

Just read two very interesting articles about your squatters on Aspen Mountain and another article about how a helicopter flying cut down trees for a new lift and ski area.

What neither article addressed was that when cutting down live trees, the sap is left in slash piles, and dead trees on the ground attract the beetles that are killing live trees. I know. I have dealt with these beetles on my property.

Sounds like the expansion project has been leaving huge piles of live trees on the ground waiting for a ride out. The CSU Extension in Salida says never cut or prune live trees when daytime temps reach above 50 degrees. Sounds like they are creating their own problem. They need to address the elephant in the room.

Greg Hakes

Howard