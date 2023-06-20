Guy: What was approved, and not, in election

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Last week’s article by Josie Taris contains a huge mistake that has been repeated by the Town of Basalt so many times that most believe it is true.

The election in 2021 did not approve the Midland Avenue streetscape.

The election asked the voters to continue an existing mil levy for a couple of decades to raise approximately $11,000,000 to be used for four different projects: improvements to Midland, a new town hall, affordable housing, and more green infrastructure.

No where in the ballot language did the vote say anything about the specifics of any of those projects.

The loss of 50% of the Old Town core’s parking to a location nearly three blocks away is civic suicide; yet, this Town Council and this staff refuse to consider any change to a plan that was never presented to the voters for approval. Their improvements will destroy the vitality and character of the historic Basalt core.





Look up the language of the ballot.

Ted Guy

Basalt