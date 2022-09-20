Gurholt: Short-term issue
The city of Aspen is trying to eliminate VRBO and Airbnd from the local economy. The consequences will become apparent before so very long.
Many locals can’t make their mortgage payments without the money that they garner from short-term rentals.
One of my friends had to sell his place because he couldn’t make his mortgage payments without the short-term money.
The new owner doesn’t rent it out. He lives in it himself from time to time. My friend moved to Crested Butte.
Verne Gurholt
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.