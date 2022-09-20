Gurholt: Short-term issue

The city of Aspen is trying to eliminate VRBO and Airbnd from the local economy. The consequences will become apparent before so very long.

Many locals can’t make their mortgage payments without the money that they garner from short-term rentals.

One of my friends had to sell his place because he couldn’t make his mortgage payments without the short-term money.

The new owner doesn’t rent it out. He lives in it himself from time to time. My friend moved to Crested Butte.

Verne Gurholt





Aspen