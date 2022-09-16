Gurholt: Favor the worker bees

I’ve come up with a solution to the traffic-circus dilemma. My solution is very simple: Favor the worker bees. Place stop lights at each of the arteries leading into the circus. Then, during the course of the morning rush hours, the people coming into town on 82 would get a green light for five minutes. All of the other arteries would get a red light for 5 minutes. Then, for 1 minute, the people coming into town on 82 would get a red light and the other 4 arteries would get green lights. Repeat.

During the course of the afternoon rush hours, again, favor the worker bees then heading west on 82.

P.S. My impression is that my solution is being rejected out of hand because the worker bees from down valley don’t vote in Aspen.

Verne Gurholt

Aspen