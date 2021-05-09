Guest commentary: People deserve to know about the health effects of 5G and EMFs

There are zero studies that prove that 5G is safe for our health. During a federal Senate hearing, the representatives of the telecom industry also communicated that there were no future plans to conduct any independent 5G safety studies.

Currently there is a federal case against the Federal Communications Commission charging that the safety standards that were tested for 1G are still being applied 24 years later to 5G without being updated.

The facts are, more than 10,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies demonstrate harm to human health from radio frequency (RF) radiation. Some effects include: insomnia, headaches and head pressure; ringing of the ears; nausea, stomach pains, digestive problems and fatigue; learning and memory deficits, brain fog, and dizziness; depression, anxiety, and mood changes; skin rashes, aches and pains; obesity and diabetes; heart palpations and cardiovascular disease; and cancers.

Effects in children include autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and asthma.

Organs that may be affected are the eyes, kidneys, heart, and immune system.

Unfortunately, the majority of medical doctors are unaware of the effects of EMFs, and EMS (electromagnetic sensitivity) and some may misdiagnose their patients as having a mental problem or other illnesses. Because of this, it is imperative that the public take responsibility for their own health and become educated about EMFs and 5G.

The impact of EMFs and 5G go well beyond humans. There is massive evidence of harm to diverse plant and wildlife and laboratory animals, including birds, honeybees, mammals, mice, plants and trees. Messing around with nature is dangerous.

Our food supply may also be affected because insects, microbes and other components of the soil may be disrupted and/or damaged.

Some people say the millimeter wave technology of 5G is not that dangerous because it does not generate a lot of heat. However, research shows that this technology alters the cell membrane and is damaging.

International scientific professionals have taken a stand on 5G. As of May 3, 2021, there are 300,544 signatures from 214 nations and territories that have signed an International Appeal to STOP 5G on Earth and in Space. This appeal has been sent to the UN, WHO, EU, Council of Europe and governments of all nations.

The signatures to this appeal are scientists, medical doctors. health professionals, and environmental organizations that have been working tirelessly for many years to call the world’s attention to an invisible assault on our biosphere. That assault can no longer be ignored.

They stated: “The 5th generation of wireless technology must not be built on Earth or in space. The notion that radio-frequency radiation, commonly known as radio waves, is somehow not real radiation and is harmless, was disproven by the 1970s in laboratories all over the world, and the harm to humans, animals and plants has since been confirmed in over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies. If 5G is built, radiation levels will increase 10- to 100-fold, virtually overnight, everywhere. There will literally be no place on Earth to hide from it.”

In 2015, 215 scientists from 41 countries communicated their alarm to the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO). They stated that “numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF (electromagnetic fields) affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines.”

These scientists have called for a moratorium on the roll-out of 5G until there has been a full investigation by independent scientists to find out what the full impacts of this technology will have on our environment and humans.

One of the biggest challenges is that it seems the FCC is a captured agency by the telecom industry. This agency exists to protect us, but unfortunately, it appears the FCC has been infiltrated and is now controlled by industries who are more concerned about profit than they are about our health.

As of this date, there are no safety studies addressing the impacts of what 5G technology will have on us 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year.

This could be one of the biggest health disasters of all time.

Tom Lankering and Kathleen Fors are local health professionals doing a monthly series on 5G networks for The Aspen Times. They also are members of Colorado for Safe Technology. For more information, go to http://www.Co4safetech.com .