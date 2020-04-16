Guest commentary: Mayor-elect appreciative, ready to guide Basalt

Bill Kane



This is a big thank-you to the town of Basalt for pulling off a successful municipal election under difficult circumstances. Special thanks to Pam Schilling and the army of vote counters and election officials for counting over 1,100 ballots by hand while social distancing and observing all of our COVID mitigation techniques. I am also very grateful to all who voted and exercised their right in one of our most basic civic duties. Democracy is alive and well in Basalt. I am humbled by the confidence shown in me at the polls and I want to assure everyone that I will do my best to live up to the promises expressed in my campaign.

Thanks also to the eight other candidates who put themselves out there to help our wonderful community. Many great ideas surfaced and I know for those lucky enough to have been elected that we can’t wait to get started.

We have some challenging months ahead as we slowly return to work and our new routines, which will likely look different than the ones we have had our whole lives. Working together, we can come out on the other side of this trying time with our families, businesses and community not only intact, but stronger than ever. The town of Basalt will do all it can to help our citizens understand how to access the financial and family support services available.

Our task forces are forming, nonprofits are working overtime and money is becoming available to help us bridge to a time when we can reopen and reclaim our lives. We are all managing the spread of this most contagious disease, and the public health orders to stay at home and “social distance” are working. We are grateful also for the clear direction from our public health officers in Eagle and Pitkin counties.

We live in one of the special places in the world. Our days on the mountains and rivers, on our bikes and skis and with friends enjoying our incomparable outdoors will come back and feel sweeter than ever. Working together, there is nothing that we can’t overcome.

A sincere thank-you.

Bill Kane is the mayor-elect of the town of Basalt.