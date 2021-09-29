Guest commentary: BOE incumbent candidate has more to accomplish

Aspen School District Board of Education President Susan Zimet is the sole incumbent running for one of three open positions in the 2021 school board election.

Courtesy photo

I am Dr. Susan Zimet, and I am running for re-election to the Aspen School Board.

It has been an honor to serve the community on the Aspen Board of Education these past four years, and I am proud to run on my record. During my time in office the school board achieved the following objectives:

• Hired a new superintendent and assistant superintendent.

• Hired a new high school principal, new middle school principal and new elementary school principal.

• Conducted a curriculum audit and made curricular changes in response





• Conducted facilities/plant audit and began deferred maintenance including safety and security measures

• Closed on $114 million bond issue after positive vote by the community

• Commenced buying additional teacher housing stock

• Increased teacher pay

• Provided responsible leadership during COVID

If re-elected, I would like to achieve the following objectives during my final four-year term:

• Continue to upgrade our curriculum

• Purchase more housing stock for our teachers

• Attract and retain excellent teachers

• Make sure our kids are prepared to go to college if they so choose

• Have students make annual yearly progress to help reach their individual potential, goals and dreams

• Be sure all students feel included and welcomed at school

Thank you for your consideration, and for your vote.

Editor’s note: There are six candidates running for three open seats on the Aspen Board of Education. The Aspen Times has offered each candidate a guest column of 600 words or less. The election is Nov. 2; ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.