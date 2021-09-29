Guest commentary: BOE incumbent candidate has more to accomplish
I am Dr. Susan Zimet, and I am running for re-election to the Aspen School Board.
It has been an honor to serve the community on the Aspen Board of Education these past four years, and I am proud to run on my record. During my time in office the school board achieved the following objectives:
• Hired a new superintendent and assistant superintendent.
• Hired a new high school principal, new middle school principal and new elementary school principal.
• Conducted a curriculum audit and made curricular changes in response
• Conducted facilities/plant audit and began deferred maintenance including safety and security measures
• Closed on $114 million bond issue after positive vote by the community
• Commenced buying additional teacher housing stock
• Increased teacher pay
• Provided responsible leadership during COVID
If re-elected, I would like to achieve the following objectives during my final four-year term:
• Continue to upgrade our curriculum
• Purchase more housing stock for our teachers
• Attract and retain excellent teachers
• Make sure our kids are prepared to go to college if they so choose
• Have students make annual yearly progress to help reach their individual potential, goals and dreams
• Be sure all students feel included and welcomed at school
Thank you for your consideration, and for your vote.
Editor’s note: There are six candidates running for three open seats on the Aspen Board of Education. The Aspen Times has offered each candidate a guest column of 600 words or less. The election is Nov. 2; ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.
