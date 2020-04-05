Guest commentary: An open letter from Aspen School District’s new superintendent team

Dear Aspen Community,

As your new Aspen School District superintendent and assistant superintendent, we wish to express our appreciation to the community and the Board of Education for the confidence that you have placed in us.

We approach our new roles with humility and enthusiasm, recognizing that much good work has preceded us and that much opportunity for excellence lies ahead. We would be remiss in not expressing our appreciation for the role that Tom Heald has played in maintaining a firm hand on the tiller during this past year. The challenges and tasks that lie immediately before us as we assume our new positions July 1 would look very different were it not for Dr. Heald’s deep commitment to our students.

As career educators, we have each been involved in many worthwhile initiatives and innovative projects, and we have learned much from those experiences. Perhaps the most enduring and valuable lesson we have learned is that good things come from teamwork, passion for excellence and dreaming big dreams.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The board has made clear its high expectations for innovative learning opportunities for students and staff, and has encouraged us to dream big. We share these aspirations, and we share a genuine enthusiasm for working together and learning from one another.

Most importantly, we share the belief that there is no discernible difference in the potential achievement inherent in all students, and all children deserve an education that will make them the very best versions of themselves. In the end, it’s all about our students — everything we do as educators and school administrators is for their well-being.

We are privileged and honored to have been selected as your new superintendent and assistant superintendent, and we pledge to serve our district with integrity, energy, passion, open hearts and open doors. Again, thank you for the confidence you have placed in us. We cannot wait to get started.

David Baugh and Tharyn Mulberry will take their respective roles as superintendent and assistant superintendent in July.