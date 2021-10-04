Guest commentary: ACRA’s Guest Service Appreciation Month is latest effort to support Aspen’s businesses, workers

Dear Aspen Business Community,

Congrats, you made it through the summer! Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) recognizes you and your employee’s hard work and dedication and wants to acknowledge the effort made by the business community. I also want to take a moment to let you know ACRA is working hard on your behalf to create an environment for Aspen to thrive.

For the past 18 months you have pivoted with public health orders and proudly made health and safety a top priority. I know you are meeting growing demand while working to preserve the character of your business, and the quality of your products. I know you are short staffed and overworked yet overjoyed to see the return of normalcy.

I want to remind you of the extensive ways ACRA supports the business community and by extension the local workforce. Earlier this year, ACRA launched the Business Outlook Forum, making sure our members stay at the forefront of local and regional conversations, be it census and workforce trends, updates from local governments, new health care coverage, or the latest tactics for social media marketing.

Going into an anticipated high-volume summer and fall season, we launched the Virtual Recruitment Event to get job openings in front of potential employees. To boost early summer interest, ACRA launched the Summersköl at 7908 marketing campaign to encourage locals and visitors to kick off their summer by patronizing local Aspen businesses.





Your out-of-town customers and new residents continue to be greeted by our friendly and knowledgeable guest service staff offering the best first point of contact and referrals directly to your business. Our marketing team reaches guests before they arrive, targeting visitors with our How-to educational content on everything from e-bike etiquette to Leave No Trace ethics to Maroon Bells access. The Special Events team brought the community back together for the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration including a new laser show to Light Up the Night.

ACRA will be launching a new initiative in October to recognize the hard work and dedication of our frontline, operations and guest service employees who interact with the public throughout the community. ACRA’s Guest Service Appreciation Month will be our opportunity to say thank you to all the guest service employees who are an essential part of what creates an environment for Aspen to thrive. They might not hear a “thank you” from each person they assist, but ACRA wants to recognize the hard work that goes into creating a great guest and customer experience.

Business owners who join ACRA do so for community engagement. They want to be a part of the largest local business coalition, that together, can make real impact and change in our community. ACRA will continue to represent the interests of our membership through convening, representation, valuable benefits and supporting a sustainable local economy.

I applaud the ACRA business community for your dedication to creating a community where we all defy ordinary.

Sarah Reynolds Lasser is the Senior Director of Business Development at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.