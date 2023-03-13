Griffin: I hope Aspen keeps that charm

It goes without saying that I love Aspen, as this is my 40th visit from Australia!

Each year I see changes but this year I see even more.

A more costly, expensive resort than ever before and the loss of more small, friendly restaurants.

I stay at the Mountain Chalet and have done so for 20-plus years. It is such a fabulous place to stay, and I hope that this extraordinary establishment will remain accessible to the loyal patrons who have been coming here for years.

I do not come to Aspen to buy designer clothes. They are available everywhere, even in Melbourne, my home city!





I come here for the unique combination of the variety of skiing, the beauty of the historic town and the friendliness of the people.

I hope Aspen never loses that charm and that it remains a resort that is friendly, accessible and fun loving.

Marcia Griffin

Melbourne, Australia