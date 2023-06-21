Gregory: Thinking about best choice for president

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

In January, I became a U.S. citizen. The most common reaction I get is “You probably know more about the American constitution than the average American.”

Born in the UK, I am allowed to maintain dual nationality, but I was asked to give up my loyalty to the British monarch. This has led me to ask the question: What are the qualities we should expect from our national leaders and International representatives?

The Fourth of July is the celebration of the Declaration of Independence, which initially stressed two themes: individual rights and the right of revolution. As the colonies separated themselves from the tyranny of English rule, we dreamt of better days.

Our ancestors would weep at the erosion of our civil rights. Watching from the sidelines, I have become disenchanted by the political polarization and tribalism of the last two presidential elections.

I personally find the idea of the same race in 2024 deeply depressing and feel that the campaign Bobby Kennedy Jr. has launched is brave. Even if you do not agree with him, he is raising significant questions.





I am a lover of the natural world, as are many in this green valley we are blessed to live in. Kennedy has fought and won some incredibly decisive environmental and public-health judicial battles by using the laws of this land and following proper due process. There is a legal mind behind many of our great leaders.

A genuine democracy requires debate, and I cannot understand a president who would not embrace the opportunity to do so. Kennedy 2024 holds the potential to be unifying campaign. Let’s discuss. We will have a card table in Paepcke Park on the Fourth of July, and all our welcome to join the parade from 10-11 a.m. on Main Street.

Celia Gregory

Basalt