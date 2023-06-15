Gregg: Stop spraying herbicides on the Rio Grande Trail

Letter to the editor

I biked down to the Woody Creek Tavern this week, and hundreds of plants along the edge of the trail had just been sprayed with herbicide. Pastel-green blobs were blasted here and there at the edge of the path, and eventually, I caught up with the bright-orange sign announcing spraying was happening just down the trail.

Not only is this a lazy, shortsighted way of solving a weeding problem that endangers the health of the adjacent Roaring Fork River, but the herbicide is becoming airborne as bike traffic hits areas that were sprayed and kicks up dust, potentially exposing hundreds of people that use this trail every day.

I just want to ride my bike on public paths, not breath in poisonous dust clouds. We all know enough people who have been diagnosed with and lost their lives to cancer. Find a better way.

Jason Gregg

Aspen