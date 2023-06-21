Greene: Thanks for the welcome, Aspen

Letter to the editor

I would like to extend the most heartfelt thanks to everyone in the Aspen community who supported our recent “Winemaking is Freedom” event on the eve of the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic. To Breeze Richardson and the entire team at Aspen Public Radio, to our generous hosts Marsha and David Dowler, and to all of you who turned out: Thank you, from me and my co-founders, Rose Previte and Chandler Arnold.

As a former host of NPR’s “Morning Edition” who now helps lead our social impact company, Go There Wines, I am so invested in the idea that storytelling can play a pivotal role in introducing people to a new generation of winemakers — producers from lesser-known countries and underrepresented communities who make incredible wines but need an on-ramp into the U.S. wine market.

I also know that your support for a local treasure like Aspen Public Radio is so incredibly crucial to make sure your community keeps getting access to local, national, and international content that is based on the facts, compelling, and engaging. That cause is more important today than ever before.

Breeze, thank you for the vision to bring this event together. Seeing a way to celebrate the marriage of wine and storytelling was brilliant. It meant so much to see the wines from our extraordinary winemaking partners poured on that fabulous evening. And it was so moving to see so many in the community come out to support Aspen Public Radio.

Keep supporting a station that is truly a pioneer in the public radio community. Thanks again to everyone for believing in the mission of one fabulous event!





David Greene

Co-Founder, Go There Wines

Former Host, NPR’s “Morning Edition”