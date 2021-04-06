Great ways for you to get involved in Eagle County
Eagle County has openings on the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission (RFVRPC). This is a great opportunity to participate in discussions about the future of our county. The RFVRPC makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Roaring Fork Valley, Missouri Heights and Frying Pan Road areas of unincorporated Eagle County. The RFVRPC meets on the first and third Thursday of every month. Applications are available online at https://www.eaglecounty.us/planning/planningcommissions. Applications are due no later than April 22 and can be submitted via email to jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us. For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751.
Morgan Beryl
Community Development director, Eagle County
